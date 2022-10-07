Blast from the Past / 1948: Orofino High boxers back in action

Members of the Orofino High School boxing team posed for their 1948 yearbook photo at the school. Pictured are, first row from left: Fred Jabbora, William White, James Partee, Coach Wallace Webster, Donald Profitt, Frank Rowland, William Baird; second row: Clarence Schilling, James Clarke; third row: Thomas Munck, Douglas DeBlois, Richard Carrico, Myron Buchert, Richard Coomer, Arthur Sutton and Lando Currier. According to the yearbook, this was the first team fielded in four years, when the coach returned from the service to take up the position he held before World War II. This photo was submitted by Betty (Jabbora) Peters, of Lewiston, daughter of Fred Jabbora. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
