Blast from the Past / 1948: OHS Homemaking Club

Members of the Orofino High School Homemaking Club posed for their group photo published in the 1948 school yearbook. Pictured are, row 1 from left: Ann Pappenhagen (treasurer), Doreen Bates, Joyce Noah, Dorothy Jabbora, Margaret Curtis, Carol Riek, Doris Lacey (secretary), LaVern Harrington, Ruth Korvola, Mona Wright, Mary Purdin; row 2: Jeannine Larson (president), Mary West, Margot Walrath, Milly Adams, Joan Senter, Robert Jewell, Jeanette Bacus, Evelyn Olsen, Nellie Scoles; row 3: Anna Munck, Joellen Osborne, Ann Orva, Emma Baker, Helen Grimm, Cora Blue, Anna Blevins, Betty Johansen, Joan Jewell, Alice Reeve; row 4: Ann Rutter, Miss Davies (adviser), Dorothene Woolfolk, Jeanette Wilson, Ina Blevins, Agnes Choate, Harriet Walrath, Phyllis Low, Helen Pyett, Trola Bradshaw. This photo was submitted by Betty (Jabbora) Peters, of Lewiston, niece of Dorothy Jabbora. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.