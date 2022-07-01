Blast from the Past / 1948: Dressing up for Sadie Hawkins Day

Three Genesee High School seniors celebrating Sadie Hawkins Day pose in front of the Genesee Post Office building for this 1948 photo taken by their classmate Dan Lorang. This photo was provided by Diane Conroy, curator of the nonprofit White Spring Ranch Museum on the Lorang homestead in Genesee. Conroy writes, “During Sadie Hawkins Day, the girls would carry around wooden paddles as part of the costume. Then everyone would sign (the paddles).” She adds she is seeking the names of the girls in this photo. Dan is grandson of John and Mary Lorang, who began homesteading the ranch in 1885. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
