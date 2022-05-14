Blast from the Past / 1948: Cutting it up for the chamber campaign

In 1948, members of the Lewiston Junior Chamber of Commerce had fun campaigning for their board of directors positions. Pictured are, from left, Rob Marsh, Barney Barnet, Keith Willett, Bob Zinn and Frank “Sully” Sullivan. This photo is from the archives of American Insurance of Lewiston, the business where Sullivan was a past president. The business is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

 American Insurance

