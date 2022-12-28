Blast from the Past / 1948: Celebrating a birthday in the neighborhood

These youngsters were lined up for this photo taken in 1948 while celebrating a neighborhood birthday at a home along Lewiston's 11th Street. From left are Butch Walker, Diane Mason, P.J. Walker, Suzanne Klaaren, Cathy Stocker, Bobette Billings and Suzi (Harootunian) Havey. P.J. Walker and Havey, of Spokane, grew up together as neighbors, and have known each other since childhood, Havey says. She submitted this photo and adds Walker celebrated his 80th birthday in December. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
These youngsters were lined up for this photo taken in 1948 while celebrating a neighborhood birthday at a home along Lewiston’s 11th Street. From left are Butch Walker, Diane Mason, P.J. Walker, Suzanne Klaaren, Cathy Stocker, Bobette Billings and Suzi (Harootunian) Havey. P.J. Walker and Havey, of Spokane, grew up together as neighbors, and have known each other since childhood, Havey says. She submitted this photo and adds Walker celebrated his 80th birthday in December. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.