Blast from the Past / 1948: An epic flood hits Stites

Main Street in Stites looked more like a river than a road during a flood as shown in this photo from 1948, with stranded cars visible on the right. The photo was submitted by Buster Howard, of Clarkston, who said his family lived along Main Street at the time of the flood. “We had 4½ feet (of water) in the front room,” he wrote. “Lost most of everything we had, which wasn’t much.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

 Submitted by Buster Howard of Clarkston

