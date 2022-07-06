Blast from the Past / 1948: A new medical building opens

St. John's Clinic in Lewiston, properly known as the Medical-Surgical Building, is shown the year following its opening in this photo, most likely from 1948. The clinic, located along St. John's Way a block from St. Joseph's Hospital, was formally opened July 1, 1947, 75 years ago Friday, according to Steven Branting, of Lewiston, who submitted this photo from the Mike Fritz Collection. The nine doctors who were partners in the clinic began seeing patients there by early June. The doctors were Donald Worden, Russell Scott, Donald McRoberts, Paul Haury, Wallace Pierce, Almon White, Rigby Jacobs, William Douglas and Ray Petersen, according to Branting. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
St. John's Clinic in Lewiston, properly known as the Medical-Surgical Building, is shown the year following its opening in this photo, most likely from 1948. The clinic, located along St. John's Way, a block from St. Joseph's Hospital, was formally opened July 1, 1947, 75 years ago Friday, according to Steven Branting, of Lewiston, who submitted this photo from the Mike Fritz Collection. The nine doctors who were partners in the clinic began seeing patients there by early June. The doctors were Donald Worden, Russell Scott, Donald McRoberts, Paul Haury, Wallace Pierce, Almon White, Rigby Jacobs, William Douglas and Ray Petersen, according to Branting.