Four of the six children of John and Mary Ann Hume bundled up to play in the snow in the yard of their family home in Headquarters in this photo from 1947. The siblings are, from left, Jim (6), Jerry (3), Joan (8) and Jane (10). Jim now lives in Spokane Valley, Jane lives in Wallace and Jerry, who submitted this photo, lives in Clarkston. Joan has died. The two other siblings who aren’t in the photo are the late brothers, Jefferay Jay and John. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1947: Brothers and sisters in the Headquarters snow
