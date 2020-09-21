Four youngsters from two families who lived next door to each other in Kooskia stood in one of the homes’ yards for this photo taken in 1946. The four were (from left) Louise Shaner, Gene Pankey, Jo Anne Shaner and Jim Pankey. The families of Jo Anne and her younger sister, Louise, and of Gene and his younger brother, Jim, lived next door to each other and the children were the best of friends until the Pankey family moved away. Eventually Jim Pankey returned to Kooskia where he owned and operated Pankey’s Food before retiring to Harris Ridge, according to Jo Anne (Shaner) Miller, who, with her sister, submitted this photo. Shaner retired from banking and lives in Clarkston, while Miller also is retired and lives in Asotin. Gene Pankey died in 2011. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1946: Young neighbors and best friends in Kooskia
