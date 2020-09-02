Blast from the Past / 1946: Basketball boys from Pierce

Members of the Pierce High School boys basketball team laced up their shoes, took to the hardwood and arranged themselves for their team portrait in this photo taken in 1946. Though most of their last names are available, some of the first names are not known. They are (back row from left) Abrams (coach), Fludberg, unknown, Don Crystal, Dean Clark, Norman Vaughn, Don Thornton, Don Marshall; (back row) Taylor, Bucky August, Hardick, Kaufman, Heartag, Fry, Barnard. This photo was submtted by Doug Thornton of Lewiston, son of team member Don Thornton, and the back bears the stamp of Engstrom's Studio, Lewiston.

