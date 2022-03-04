Blast from the Past / 1946: A school field trip to Spalding

The sixth-grade girls at Whitman Elementary School along Idaho Street in Lewiston gathered for a photo during their class field trip to Spalding Park on the last day of school in May 1946. Those pictured are, first row from left, Glenna Ham, Regina Hilbert, Georgia Webb and Vera Gaines; second row, Ora Belle Sweringer, Beverly Miller, Carole McIntire, Doris Haning and Patty Olney. The photo was taken by Hilbert’s mother and submitted by Carole (McIntire) Ruark, of Lewiston. Ruark says their teacher was Miss Jessie McGhee, who also was school principal. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

