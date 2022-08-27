Blast from the Past / 1945: Sitting around on the family farm

<text>Dwight E. Bovey sits in his high chair in the yard of his family’s farmhouse in Craigmont in this photo taken around 1945. He was born to Otho and Leta Bovey in 1944 in that house, which had been built in 1934 by his grandfather, Claude Ellis Barker. The farm was established in 1901 and the original farmhouse was torn down and the lumber reused to build this new house, according to Dwight. This photo was submitted by Dwight’s wife, Dode Bovey. The couple live in Lewiston.</text>Submitted by Dode Bovey, of Lewiston
Dwight E. Bovey sits in his high chair in the yard of his family's farmhouse in Craigmont in this photo taken about 1945. He was born to Otho and Leta Bovey in 1944 in that house, which had been built in 1934 by his grandfather, Claude Ellis Barker. The farm was established in 1901, and the original farmhouse was torn down and the lumber reused to build this new house, according to Dwight. This photo was submitted by Dwight's wife, Dode Bovey. The couple live in Lewiston.