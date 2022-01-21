Blast from the Past / 1945: Prepping the ball before shooting hoops

Paul Baerlocher helps his young son, Milton Baerlocher, pump some air into a basketball in the yard of Milton’s grandparents’ home in Greencreek in this 1945 photo, submitted by Milton’s daughter, Shari Hottinger, of Lewiston. Milton, who now lives in Cottonwood, grew up to coach basketball for two years at Weippe Junior High and then for 30 years at Prairie Junior and Senior High Schools in Cottonwood. He shared his love for the game with his children. His son, Corey Baerlocher, coached varsity girls basketball in Colfax from 2002-20. Corey’s teams won eight state titles. Currently, Milton has four grandchildren playing on their various school teams. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

