Paul Baerlocher, left, helps his young son, Milton Baerlocher, pump air into a basketball in the yard of Milton’s grandparents home in Greencreek in this 1945 photo. Milton, who now lives in Cottonwood, grew up to coach basketball for two years at Weippe Junior High and then 30 years at Prairie Junior and Senior High Schools in Cottonwood. He shared his love of the game with his children and his son, Corey Baerlocher, coached varsity girls basketball in Colfax from 2002-20, winning eight state titles. Currently Milton has four grandchildren playing on their school teams. This photo was submitted by Milton’s daughter, Shari Hottinger, of Lewiston. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1945: Prepping the ball before shooting hoops
Advertisement
Newsletter options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region