Blast from the Past / 1945: Lewiston Cub Scouts line up in uniform

Members of a Lewiston Cub Scout Den assembled in their uniform for this photo taken in 1945 in the yard of the Lewiston home of Bob and Margaret Valley along 10th Avenue. Most of these Scouts lived in the same Normal Hill neighborhood east of Lewiston High School. Those pictured are (back row from left) Robert Ray, Margaret Valley (den mother), unidentified (Boy Scout adviser), Doug Eier; (front row) Neal Welker, Jerry Berger, Gary Henley, Gary Valley. The photo was submitted by Gary Henley’s brother, Bill Henley of Marysville, Wash., who reports that each Cub Scout Den had an older Boy Scout who attended their meetings as an adviser.

 Submitted by Bill Henley of Marysville, Wash.

Members of a Lewiston Cub Scout Den assembled in their uniform for this photo taken in 1945 in the yard of the Lewiston home of Bob and Margaret Valley along 10th Avenue. Most of these Scouts lived in the same Normal Hill neighborhood east of Lewiston High School. Those pictured are (back row from left) Robert Ray, Margaret Valley (den mother), unidentified (Boy Scout adviser), Doug Eier; (front row) Neal Welker, Jerry Berger, Gary Henley, Gary Valley. The photo was submitted by Gary Henley’s brother, Bill Henley of Marysville, Wash., who reports that each Cub Scout Den had an older Boy Scout who attended their meetings as an adviser. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (at least 20 years) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

Recommended for you