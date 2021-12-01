The 13 members of the Greencreek High School junior class lined up outside the school for this photo taken in October 1944. They are, first row from left, Mildred Wessels, Florence Schmidt, Ethel Beckman, Clementine Schmidt; second row, Bob Kilmer, Ethel Baerlocher, Bart Nuxoll, Ella Mae Wensman, Vern Riener; third row, Done Tacke, Adrian Nuxoll, Vince Wassmuth, Clifford Arnzen. This photo was submitted by Carla Wilkins, curator of the Historical Museum at St. Gertrude in Cottonwood. She writes the museum currently has on exhibit in their Spotlight Gallery “Camas Prairie Schools of the Past” The exhibit highlights the Greencreek Tigers, Ferdinand Eagles, Cottonwood Mustangs, Keuterville Leopards and St. Gertrude’s Panthers. All the schools eventually came together to form one school, the Prairie Pirates. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1944: Greencreek High School’s junior class
