The girls’ basketball team at Kamiah High School from the 1944-45 school year lined up outdoors on the school grounds for a group photo. Yvonne (Thornton) Gomsrud submitted this photo after finding it among her late mother’s belongings. Though it had the year and team identity marked on the photo, the names of those in the photo weren’t included. Gomsrud’s mother, Ann (Winslow) Hunter, graduated from Kamiah High School with the class of 1948, and she died in 2014. Gomsrud graduated from KHS with the class of 1967 and now lives in Milton-Freewater, Ore. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Please include a phone number. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1944: Girls took the basketball court in Kamiah
