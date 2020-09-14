Blast from the Past / 1942: Time as a toddler in Lewiston

Bert Wilkins grins for the camera in this photo taken in the early 1940s next to his family’s home in Lewiston. This photo was submitted by Bert’s younger sister, Bonnie Mahurin, of Lewiston, who estimates the photo was taken in 1942. Their parents were Grace and Chester Wilkins, and the family moved periodically, living both on the Camas Prairie and in Lewiston, following Chester’s work with the Camas Prairie Railroad. Bert, who celebrates his 80th birthday this month, graduated from Lewiston High School and the University of Idaho in Moscow before going on to make his career in the U.S. military. He now lives in Sierra Vista, Ariz., according to his sister. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

