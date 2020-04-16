Blast from the Past / 1942: Pomeroy birthday boy takes the cake

Otto Henry Krouse was a dapperly dressed 2-year-old in 1942 as he held his birthday cake and posed for this photo at his family’s Pomeroy home. His parents were Kenneth and Hazel Krouse, and their mother baked the cake, according to his older sister, Donna McGee of Pomeroy, who submitted this photo. Krouse celebrates his 80th birthday this month, and he still lives in the Pomeroy house where he was born and raised. Together he and his wife, Barbara, have raised 10 children.

 Submitted by Donna McGee of Pomeroy

Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

