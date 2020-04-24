Blast from the Past / 1941: The girl and the 1939 Chevy coupe

Neva Moon, 16, rests one foot on the running board and one hand on the door handle as she poses next to her boyfriend’s 1939 blue Chevrolet coupe in this photo taken in the spring of 1941. This photo was submitted by her daughter, Shirlene Yates of Kamiah, who is pretty sure it was taken by Wandle Matthews, that boyfriend who eventually became Neva’s husband (and Shirlene’s dad). Yates thinks the photo was taken either in Kamiah or Woodland, Idaho. Neva Matthews celebrated her 95th birthday this month. Wandle Matthews died in 1995. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
