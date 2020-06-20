Blast from the Past / 1941: Six happy kid cousins

Six cousins who lived in a variety of locations including Lewiston’s Normal Hill, north Lewiston and upriver were corralled in one Lewiston yard for this photo taken in 1941. The cousins are (front row from left) Eunice Deyo, Darrell Olson, Ken Hibbeln; (baby in high chair) Ron Hibbeln; and (in back) Pat Deyo holding Jeaneanne Lukenbill. Young Darrell Olson has lost one suspender and appears to be attempting an escape, but his cousins hold tight on either side while the pooch in front investigates the whole scene. This photo was submitted by Bill Henley of Marysville, Wash., who was raised in Lewiston and grew up to marry Jeaneanne Lukenbill. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
