Members of the Einer Borgeson family assembled for this photo taken in the mid-1940s on his ranch 10 miles north of Grangeville. The children in front are, from left: Wayne James, Marilyn Manring, Sharon LaRue and Millie Manring. The adults are, from left: Einar Borgeson, Hazel Borgeson, Ethel Orr James, Francis James, E.M. Manring Earp, Jay Earp, Mabel James LaRue, Darrel LaRue, Dora James Manring and Mary James Copper Huber. This photo is from the collection of Wayne James of Grangeville. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past/ 1940s: On the family farm near Grangeville
