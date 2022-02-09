Three high school friends pose in front of Huffmans Store in Stites in this photo from the 1940s. They are, from left, Vernon Kennedy, Laura Mulligan and Perry Elemen. The friends all attended Stites High School with Buster Howard, of Lewiston, who submitted this photo. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1940s: High school friends hang out at the store
Advertisement
Newsletter options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region