Blast from the Past / 1940s: High school friends hang out at the store
Submitted by Buster Howard, of Lewiston

Three high school friends pose in front of Huffmans Store in Stites in this photo from the 1940s. They are, from left, Vernon Kennedy, Laura Mulligan and Perry Elemen. The friends all attended Stites High School with Buster Howard, of Lewiston, who submitted this photo.

