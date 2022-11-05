Blast from the Past / 1940: Keeping busy at Cottonwood’s Camas Cafe

This photo from 1940 shows customers and staff at the Camas Cafe, a well-known eating establishment along Main Street in Cottonwood. Behind the counter are, from left, Herman and Regina Seubert, an unidentified woman and Johanna Peyer. Peyer and the Seuberts bought the cafe from Al Stoddard in 1939, according to Carla Wilkins, curator at the Historical Museum at St. Gertrude in Cottonwood, who submitted this photo. She writes, the Seuberts operated the cafe until retiring in the mid-1960s, and the photo was provided to the museum by the Seubert familiy as part of "150 years -- Our Story," a book now published by the museum. Children loved the cafe's candy counter. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
This photo from 1940 shows customers and staff at the Camas Cafe, a well-known eating establishment along Main Street in Cottonwood. Behind the counter are, from left, Herman and Regina Seubert, an unidentified woman and Johanna Peyer. Peyer and the Seuberts bought the cafe from Al Stoddard in 1939, according to Carla Wilkins, curator at the Historical Museum at St. Gertrude in Cottonwood, who submitted this photo. She writes, the Seuberts operated the cafe until retiring in the mid-1960s, and the photo was provided to the museum by the Seubert familiy as part of “150 years — Our Story,” a book now published by the museum. Children loved the cafe’s candy counter. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.