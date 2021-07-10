On Oct. 25, 1938, a crew from the Puget Sound Construction Company began laying a 1,465-foot, 22-ton submarine telephone cable across the Snake River. The cable was placed from the Lewiston side of the river at D Street to Clarkston. The first in the Pacific Northwest, the cable held 1,212 pairs of wires and replaced the 600-pair cable that had been for years strung along the superstructure of the old interstate bridge, according to Steven Branting, of Lewiston, a historian and retired educator. This image is one from the collection of the late Art Andrews, longtime Lewiston photographer, who died last year. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1938: The first cable of its kind under the Snake
