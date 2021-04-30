Jim Morgan stands next to a sturgeon taken from the Salmon River in Idaho County in this photo from 1938. His fishing partner was Ariel Walker, who took the photo, according to Walker’s daughter, Judy Hoffman of Lewiston, who submitted it. The two men worked as loggers for Craig Mountain Lumber Co., and they and their wives lived in 12-foot-by-16-foot “boxcar houses” they had built three miles south of Westlake in Idaho County. In the three years they spent living at the logging camp, the couples enjoyed fishing, hunting, hiking and skiing, Hoffman said. On the back of the photo, Walker had written Morgan’s height of 5’11” so the length of the sturgeon could be estimated. Walker lived in Lewiston from 1946-1985. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1938: Reeling in a mighty long sturgeon
