The staff of American Insurance and Loan Co. are shown in this photo taken about 1938 at their Lewiston office at Ninth and Main streets. It was located in the Carssow Building, the current home of Wells Fargo Bank. Shown from left are the business owner Harry W. Christy, with employees Helen Pavel, Isabella Robertson, Margarette Hoffman, Mary Bell, Jo Gabby and Harriet Ruth Christy. American Insurance was founded in 1922 and is celebrating 100 years in business in 2022, including four generations of Sullivan family ownership starting with the ownership by Harry and Blanche (Christy) Sullivan in 1928. To place a phone call to the business in 1939, callers dialed just two digits: 84. Photo provided courtesy of the Sullivan Family archives. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1938: Lewiston insurance office staff
Advertisement
Newsletter options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region
Bulletin
Online Poll
Do you attend a weekly religious service?
You voted: