Blast from the Past / 1936: Outnumbered

Charles Mader is definitely outnumbered by all 16 of his granddaughters as they surround him for this 1936 photo taken at his home about 6 miles from Keuterville. The girls are (back row from left) Leona (Schmidt) Connell, Dolores (Schmidt) Payton, Charlotte (Mader) Staab, Audrey (Beckman) Arnzen and Ellen (Schmidt) Gallagher; (center row) Hildegarde (Schmidt) Schaff, Ethyl (Beckman) DeHart, Edna (Mader) Roeper, Patricia (Schmidt) Bies and Jeanette (Beckman) Wessels; (front row) Betty Lou (Beckman) Homan, Luella (Mader) McCulley, Loretta (Mader) Mosman, Sylvia (Beckman) Hayhurst, Ann (Mader) Haener (on her grandfather’s lap) and Marie (Schmidt) Weber. They are the daughters of Joseph and Mary (Beckman) Mader, Stephen and Nora (Enneking) Mader, Bernard and Mary Anna (Mader) Schmidt, Henry and Mary Emma (Mader) Beckman, and Leo and Eleanor (Neis) Mader. This photo was submitted by Russell Schaff of Clarkston, great-grandson of Charles Mader and son of Hildegarde (Schmidt) Schaff. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
