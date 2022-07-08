Blast from the Past / 1936: CCCs lower the flag in Riggins

The American flag is lowered for the night in a ceremony at the Civilian Conservation Corps’ Camp Pollock at Riggins in this 1936 photo. The CCC was one of the New Deal programs established during the Great Depression by President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s administration. This photo was taken by Charlie Poxleitner who was a CCC supervisor, according to Carla Wilkins, who submitted this photo from the collection of the Historical Museum at St. Gertrude’s in Cottonwood. Wilkins is curator at the museum. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
The American flag is lowered for the night in a ceremony at the Civilian Conservation Corps Camp Pollock at Riggins in this 1936 photo. The CCC was one of the New Deal programs established during the Great Depression by President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s administration. This photo was taken by Charlie Poxleitner who was a CCC supervisor, according to Carla Wilkins, who submitted this photo from the collection of the Historical Museum at St. Gertrude’s in Cottonwood. Wilkins is curator at the museum. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.