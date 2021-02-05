The children from Bald Butte outside Colton went to school at Bald Butte School No. 2 for some time until that school consolidated with Colton in 1934. This photo of the fifth and sixth grades at Guardian Angel School in Colton was taken for the 1936-37 school year, and shows many of those Bald Butte kids. In the center of the front row is Cecelia Frei (now Dober), who submitted this photo, while others in that row from the Butte include Ed Niehenke and Dolores Becker. In the second row, the Butte kids are Rita Moser, Frances Becker, Ramona Riedner, Marvin Moser and Bill Becker. In the third row, they are Marie Wells, Francis Niehenke and Elaine Druffel. The teacher of the two combined grades was Sister Mildred (back row left). Other students in the photo are Dan Kramer, Gene Schultheis, Cletus Semler, Gertrude Ann Druffel, Lois Druffel, Lucille Semler, Kenneth Meyer, Eileen Engel, Corrine Schumacher, Lola Busch, Mary Zellerhoff, Ed Zellerhoff, Don Reisenauer and Pat Rauch. Cecelia (Frei) Dober lives in rural Whitman County. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1936: Bald Butte kids go to school in Colton
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.