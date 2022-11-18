Blast from the Past / 1934: Musicians in the family

A group of musicians (plus a youngster) posed for this photo at a home along Third Avenue in North Lewiston. Bonnie Hohman, of Grangeville, submitted this photo she says was taken in either 1933 or 1934. Pictured, from left, are her uncle, Tait Packwood, holding a double-necked guitar; her great Uncle Joe Packwood with a violin; and her uncle Basil Packwood, holding a guitar. "The little fellow in front is my cousin, Buster Packwood," she writes. They were all her favorites, she writes, and "They are gone but not forgotten." Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
A group of musicians (plus a youngster) posed for this photo at a home along Third Avenue in North Lewiston. Bonnie Hohman, of Grangeville, submitted this photo she says was taken in either 1933 or 1934. Pictured, from left, are her uncle, Tait Packwood, holding a double-necked guitar; her great Uncle Joe Packwood with a violin; and her uncle Basil Packwood, holding a guitar. “The little fellow in front is my cousin, Buster Packwood,” she writes. They were all her favorites, she writes, and “They are gone but not forgotten.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.