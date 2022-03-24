Blast from the Past / 1934: Celebrating a first Mass

Newly ordained priest, the Rev. Arnold Fox (center), posed for this photo June 5, 1934, on the steps of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Uniontown after celebrating his first Mass. The photo was submitted by Justine Osborne, of Lewiston, and her parents, Zita and Paul Reisenauer, are in the photo. Zita is dressed all in white on the right, and her white hat partially obscures her husband’s face as he stands behind her. Fox was a Benedictine monk and priest at Saint Martin’s Abbey in Lacey, Wash., and died there in 1999. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
