Blast from the Past / 1933: Washington State College football

This photo, distributed by Wheaties breakfast cereal, shows the 1933 Washington State College football team in Pullman. The photo was collected by the late Mike Miraglio, and submitted by his son, also named Mike Miraglio, of Clarkston. Those pictured are, front row from left: Charles Eslick, Oran Dover, Hunter Mock, Mentor Dahlen, Walter Zuger, Dominick George, Herbert Clark, Woody Bennett, Mel Johansen, Phil Sarboe, Garth Liesy, Henry Bendele, Hal Dunker; second row: Jack Parodi (assistant coach), Al Shambra, George Bican, Virgil Jackson, Alfred Mus, Don Springer, Ed Brett, Harold Hawley, Stanley Colburn, Larry Sibellia, Frank Stojack, Angelo Busato, Jim Hansen (student manager); third row: Babe Hollingbery (head coach), Ollie Arbelbide, James Wilkinson, Dwight Scheyer, Les Hildebrand, Ed Goldsworthy, Jim Rowlan, Charles Klawitter, Bob Fledhammer, Ted Christoffersen, John Bley, Frank Ingram, Boyce Magness, Eugene Stagnaro, George Theodoratos, Wilbur Bohm (trainer), Buck Bailey (assistant coach). Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
