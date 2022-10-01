Blast from the Past / 1933: University of Idaho football team

This photo, distributed by Wheaties breakfast cereal, shows the 1933 University of Idaho football team in Moscow. The photo was collected by the late Mike Miraglio, and submitted by his son, also named Mike Miraglio, of Clarkston. Only last names were listed for most. Those pictured are, front row from left: Holmes, Inman, Leute, Willis Smith, Geraghty, Jacoby, Parker, Evans, Honsowetz, Dayton, Garst, Wilson; second row: Beatty, Walker, Davis, Cordon, Swann, Fowles, Schmitz, Spaugy, Iverson, McInerney, A. Berg, Jacoby (coach); third row: Fox (coach), P. Berg, Herbig, Owens, Moser, Nutting, Rich, Moore, Mitchell, Norby, Randall, Hutchinson (trainer); top row: Fikkan (manager), Villers, Hoggan, Hess, Klumb, Barbee, McCue, E. Smith, Ward, Grecco, Calland (coach)
This photo, distributed by Wheaties breakfast cereal, shows the 1933 University of Idaho football team in Moscow. The photo was collected by the late Mike Miraglio, and submitted by his son, also named Mike Miraglio, of Clarkston. Only last names were listed for most. Those pictured are, front row from left: Holmes, Inman, Leute, Willis Smith, Geraghty, Jacoby, Parker, Evans, Honsowetz, Dayton, Garst, Wilson; second row: Beatty, Walker, Davis, Cordon, Swann, Fowles, Schmitz, Spaugy, Iverson, McInerney, A. Berg, Jacoby (coach); third row: Fox (coach), P. Berg, Herbig, Owens, Moser, Nutting, Rich, Moore, Mitchell, Norby, Randall, Hutchinson (trainer); top row: Fikkan (manager), Villers, Hoggan, Hess, Klumb, Barbee, McCue, E. Smith, Ward, Grecco, Calland (coach). Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.