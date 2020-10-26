Blast from the Past / 1933: Peck High School students assemble

Members of the Peck High School class of 1933 gathered that year for a group photo at the school. Pictured are (back row from left) Everett Springston, Donald Black, Burton Cranford, Bill Choate, Ray Leeper, Ernie Fuller (principal); (front row) Harriet Gillespie, Helen Parks, Edith Laey, Lillian Spears, Elinor Springston, Marge Fairly, Sis Greer, Reva Tumelson, Lucile Oglesby. This photo is from the collection of Jeanette Stolte of Peck, who is the niece of the Springstons, and a cousin of Tumelson and Oglesby. The photo was submitted by Stolte’s daughter, Carmen Petersen of Lewiston. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

 Submitted by Carmen Petersen of Lewiston

