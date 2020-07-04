Blast from the Past / 1933: An Independence Day picnic

An Independence Day family picnic was the occasion for this photo taken July 4, 1933, on the farm of Cornelius (Bud) and Naomi Long in Melrose, in Nez Perce County near Peck. Those attending the picnic were members of the Dobson and Sanders families, and the picnic also honored Albert and Pearl (Dobson) Sanders, who were visiting from northern Alberta, Canada. Those pictured are (standing from left) Ina Dobson, Naomi Long, Nina (Sanders) Portfors, Lois Reed, Bernice (Dryden) Dobson, Alice (Stinson) Sanders, Pearl (Dobson) Sanders and Muriel (Sanders) German. In front are “Little Girl” Reed, Shirley Jean Robinson and 3-year-old Harriet Lee Walrath, with her mother, Dorothy (Portfors) Walrath (crouching). This photo was submitted by Kathy (Dobson) Warnock of Clarkston, another daughter of Dorothy Walrath, and Warnock reports none of those pictured are living, with Harriet (Walrath) Reece having died in 2016 at 86. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region