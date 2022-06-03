Orvie D. Osborne grins as he leans out the window of his car in this 1931 photo taken on Wells Bench Road (now Dent Bridge Road) in Orofino. His daughter, Joellen McGill, of Orofino, submitted this photo and writes Orvie later rolled this car over a steep grade and injured himself and his girlfriend, Maline Anderson. Both recovered, and they later were married. Orvie died in 1973. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1931: Ready for some off-roading?
