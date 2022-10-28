Blast from the Past / 1930s: Two sisters on the bumper of Dad’s truck

Sisters Marvel, left, and Louise Grasser perch on the bumper of their dad's 1922 Ford pickup truck in this photo taken in the late 1930s. Their dad, Harvey Grasser, took the photo of his daughters near the Shanghai Divide outside of Pierce. Louise (Grasser) Beavert now lives in Clarkston and her sister died in 2020. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Submitted by Louise (Grasser) Beavert, of Clarkston
