Blast from the Past / 1930s: Three sisters from Texas Ridge

<text>The three oldest of the five daughters of Roy and Mabel Glenn, who farmed on Texas Ridge in Kendrick, posed for a photo taken in the late 1930s by Engstrom’s in Lewiston. The girls are, from left, Bernadine (Glenn) Easterbrook (1935-2016), Dorothy (Glenn) Taylor and Betty (Glenn) May (1931-1989). The photo was submitted by another sister, Sally (Glenn) Browning, of Juliaetta, who says the photo was sent to her by her nephew, John May, of Potlatch. Sally reports all five sisters were born at their parents’ home, which still stands on Texas Ridge, and Dorothy also makes her home in Juliaetta.</text>
