In the early 1930s, four of the Squires brothers planned a surprise for their parents by posing for this portrait, taken in a Lewiston studio. The brothers are (from left) Oliver, Ted, Jude and Albion, who went by Ab. The men had been raised by their parents on Harris Ridge near Kooskia in Idaho County. At the time, the fifth brother, Eric Squires, was serving in the Merchant Marines stationed in San Francisco, and was unable to get time off to join the rest in the studio. All of the men are the uncles of Jo Anne (Shaner) Miller of Asotin, who submitted this photo. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1930s: Squires brothers surprise their folks with a portrait
