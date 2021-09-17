Blast from the Past / 1930s: Ready for a showdown in Orofino

Violet (Carr) Grasser was just a teenager in this photo from the early 1930s, but was handling some pearl-handled revolvers and wearing fancy chaps on the homestead of Catherine (Farrell) Grasser on Upper Ford's Creek Road in Orofino. Violet married Harvey Grasser, son of Catherine and John Grasser, on Halloween 1933 at the Asotin County Courthouse, according to Louise (Grasser) Beavert and Mary (Beavert) Jackson, both of Clarkston, and mother and daughter, respectively. Violet was Beavert's mother and Jackson's grandmother, and they submitted this photo from Beavert's collection. Violet Grasser died in 1994.

 Submitted by Mary Jackson and Louise Beavert, both of Clarkston

