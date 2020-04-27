Mike Hilbert poses near Keuterville in the 1930s holding one of his watercolor paintings of a landscape. Hilbert was “something of a well-known artist in the ... Keuterville area,” according to Russell Chaff, of Clarkston, who submitted this photo. Chaff writes Hilbert is a distant relative of his, and a good watercolor hobbyist according to family members. Hilbert also was the first postmaster of the Keuterville Post Office, and served in that capacity from 1926 to 1938, according to a post office document provided by Chaff. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1930s: Portrait of the Keuterville postmaster
