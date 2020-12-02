Blast from the Past / 1930s: Out in front of dad’s band

At one of the season's parades on the Palouse, young neighbors and friends lined up to hold a sign in this photo taken in the mid-1930s. From left are Earnest Becker, Jim Frei and Frank Becker. The late Jim Frei was the younger brother of Cecelia Dober, who submitted this photo, and their family lived and farmed on Bald Butte just outside of Colton. Dober reports their father, Fidel Frei, was born in Switzerland and had organized an oom-pah group called the Bald Butte Band that often performed in the region's parades. Frei dressed his young son in a band uniform to help carry the banner he had hand-painted which read, "Bald Butters of Tomorrow." Three of Jim's older brothers -- Tony, Henry and Joseph "Sep" Frei -- were members of their dad's band, along with Willis and Earnest Hoerdeman, and Bill Broemeling. Dober is the only one of the family's 10 siblings still living, and she lives in rural Whitman County between Pullman and Colfax. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
