Blast from the Past / 1930s: Noon Dredge on the Crooked River

The Noon Dredge is shown on the Crooked River near Elk City in the late 1930s in this photo submitted by Buster Howard, of Lewiston. Howard’s stepfather worked for about eight years on the dredge, and Howard and his mother lived near there as well during that time, staying in a small trailer. Howard thinks he was about 11 or 12 years old at the time. He thought to submit this photo of the dredge after he read the Eric Barker story in the Oct. 15 Lewiston Tribune Outdoors section headlined “Crooked River reborn,” about the restoration project undertaken at the river to reverse the effects of decades of dredge mining. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

 Submitted by Buster Howard

