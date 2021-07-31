Three members of a Lewiston Orchards family climbed ladders to pick fruit in this photo taked in the late 1930s. From left are husband-and-wife Angelo C. Murock and Mary Murock with Mike Caragio, Mary’s brother, on the right. The photo was submitted by the Murocks’ grandson, Chuck Stroschein, of Lewiston, and he writes, “I believe they are picking cherries on the property located at 820 Preston Ave. My grandfather, who was know as Charlie, came to America from Italy by himself in about 1900 at the age of 16. ... He bought the property, five acres, in 1927. He worked it as an orchard until the trees started dying out in the 1950s. The five acres (is an) alfalfa field today.” The orchard included cherry, plum, peach and apricot trees, he wrote, and remembers enjoying the fruit in the summers as a child. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1930s: Family picks fruit in the Lewiston Orchards
