Walt C. Altman contemplates his dilemma in a field on the outskirts of Grangeville in this photo taken in the 1930s. It was submitted by Sally (Altman) Wassmuth of Lewiston, Walt’s great-niece. She says Walt raised wheat and barley on a ranch north of Grangeville where his father had moved his family in 1913. Walt was out plowing the field using a steel-wheeled tractor and ran into a little trouble. The tractor eventually was rescued from this predicament because it remained in the family for many years. Sally’s father, Glen Altman, eventually bought the ranch and moved his family there in 1962. She reports the tractor finally was sold in 2005. Walt died in the early 1980s. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1930s: A muddy adventure near Grangeville
