Blast from the Past / 1930s: A family photo in Peck
Submitted by Bill Henley of Marysville, Wash.

In the late 1930s, members and spouses of the Goffinet family gathered for a photo at the Peck home of Eugene Goffinet (in center wearing bib overalls). Those pictured are (from left) Lyle Goffinet (holding Ila); Paul and Iris Hibbeln (with Darwin Harsin in front); Eugene F. Goffinet; Dale and Verna Goffinet; and Ivan Harsin. Eugene was the father of siblings Lyle, Iris and Dale. This photo was submitted by Bill Henley of Marysville, Wash., and the Goffinets are the family of his late wife, Jeaneanne (Lukenbill) Henley. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

