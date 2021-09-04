Don St. Marie and Beulah Mortimor smile happily while posing for a photo in Lewiston while on a date in 1930. At the time, Don was working at Potlatch Forests Inc. in Lewiston while Beulah had just graduated from Lewiston High School, according to Sharrol St. Marie, of Lewiston, who submitted this photo. The couple were married in the fall of 1930, and eventually became parents to three sons. The late Duane St. Marie, the couple’s youngest son, was Sharrol St. Marie’s husband. Don died in 1964 and Beulah died in 2000. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1930: Young Lewiston couple on a date
