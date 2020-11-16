Mary Lorang turns to look at the photographer, likely her son, while hanging out her washing on the clotheslines in the area behind her home, the farmhouse on the grounds of White Spring Ranch in Genesee, in this photo taken in 1928. This photo is provided by Diane Conroy, curator of the nonprofit White Spring Ranch Museum on the Lorang homestead. Conroy is the great-granddaughter of John and Mary Lorang, who began homesteading the ranch in 1885. She reports this photo was taken, probably by Henry Lorang, on one of Mary’s final days living on the ranch. Mary was washing all the bedsheets in preparation for Henry, and his wife and four children, to move into the farmhouse. Mary Lorang’s husband, John, had died two years before, and she had been living alone in the farmhouse since, without electricity. Conroy says Mary had a big going-away party before moving to Spokane to live with two daughters and a son. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1928: One of her final laundry days on the homestead
