Blast from the Past / 1926: Perched atop the cannonballs

Jessie Ruchert, of Pomeroy, stands atop a mound of cannonballs in front of the Garfield County Courthouse in Pomeroy in this photo taken in 1926. She was the aunt of Donna McGee, of Pomeroy, who says the cannonballs and cannons used to be positioned in front of the courthouse. Jessie was born in Pomeroy, McGee says, and she died there in the 1950s.
