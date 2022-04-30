In 1925, the freshman class at Genesee School assembled for this photo taken outdoors at the school. This photo was submitted by John “Scott” Platt, of Lewiston, who reports his father, John H. Platt, is the young man at the far right of the back row in white shirt and dark jacket. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1925: Genesee School’s freshmen class
